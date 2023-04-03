EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,008,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the February 28th total of 1,105,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,080.0 days.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Price Performance
Shares of ELCPF remained flat at $5.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $5.43.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile
