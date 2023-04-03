EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Trims Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) Target Price to $2.00

Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $2.30 to $2.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 400.13% from the stock’s current price.

Pasithea Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KTTA stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,943. Pasithea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pasithea Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) by 345.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Pasithea Therapeutics worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pasithea Therapeutics

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine.

