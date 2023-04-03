Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the February 28th total of 5,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 15.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EBS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Institutional Trading of Emergent BioSolutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,130 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Price Performance

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.28. 240,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,498. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $44.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $330.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

