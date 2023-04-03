Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Trading 0.8% Higher

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$38.54 and last traded at C$38.54. 84,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 91,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enghouse Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.63.

Enghouse Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.87.

Enghouse Systems Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

In other news, Director Paul James Stoyan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,236,000. In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Bryson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.43, for a total value of C$788,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$630,912. Also, Director Paul James Stoyan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,236,000. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

