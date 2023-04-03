Enjin Coin Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001415 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $392.31 million and $24.62 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin’s genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin (ENJ) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency developed by Enjin, a leading blockchain ecosystem developer. It is used to directly back the value of next-generation blockchain assets and used to mint ERC-1155 blockchain assets. ENJ tokens provide benefits to creators and users, such as infusing tokens with residual value, ensuring the transparency and scarcity of tokens, and providing instant liquidity for tokens. Enjin Platform is a blockchain PaaS that allows developers to create and manage blockchain games with ease. It was founded in 2009 by Maxim Blagov and Witek Radomski and successfully raised $18.9 million in its 2017 ICO. ERC-1155, the native token standard created by Enjin’s Co-founder & CTO Witek Radomski, has since grown to power over 1 billion Enjin-powered blockchain assets.”

