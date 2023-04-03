Enzi Wealth Has $456,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Enzi Wealth lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 336.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $1.81 on Monday, hitting $124.07. 1,363,343 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

