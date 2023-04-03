EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG Resources Stock Up 4.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.68.

EOG traded up $5.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.01. 2,103,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,900,389. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.22.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

