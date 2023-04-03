Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Up to $28.43

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.43, but opened at $30.13. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $30.19, with a volume of 693,762 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on EQNR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.14.
Equinor ASA Stock Up 5.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $97.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15.
Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.
