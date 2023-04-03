Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Up to $28.43

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.43, but opened at $30.13. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $30.19, with a volume of 693,762 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQNR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.14.

The firm has a market cap of $97.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 137,650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

