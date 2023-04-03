Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Raised to C$7.25

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

EQX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.40 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.33.

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other news, Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 5,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.15, for a total value of C$26,862.40. Insiders have sold a total of 39,869 shares of company stock valued at $218,874 over the last 90 days.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

