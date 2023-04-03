Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Position Lowered by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,250,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,368 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Equitable were worth $36,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 29.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 80.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Equitable by 91.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 9.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other Equitable news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Robin M. Raju acquired 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,254.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.33. 258,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,189. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.45.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

