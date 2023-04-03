Ergo (ERG) Price Reaches $1.43 on Major Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00005122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $96.86 million and approximately $440,957.70 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,907.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00332047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00012299 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.88 or 0.00569308 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00073733 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.27 or 0.00456045 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003579 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 67,760,097 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

