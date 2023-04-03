Ergo Price Tops $1.40 on Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $95.04 million and $322,275.06 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00004960 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28,287.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.70 or 0.00327703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00012058 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.84 or 0.00568613 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00072501 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.84 or 0.00451955 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 67,738,119 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

