Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.50.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$23.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$10.54 and a 1-year high of C$25.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$158.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.50 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 23.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.7734434 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

