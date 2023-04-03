Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Up 4% This Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 4% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.89 billion and $186.45 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $20.60 or 0.00074182 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,779.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.38 or 0.00332603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012410 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.72 or 0.00564252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.09 or 0.00457592 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003598 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,295,100 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

