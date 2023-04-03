Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Argus

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Argus from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.25.

Shares of ES opened at $78.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.82. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.83%.

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,854,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,604,000 after buying an additional 538,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

