Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the February 28th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ES traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,892. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average of $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.83%.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 25.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

