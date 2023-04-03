Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Trading 10.8% Higher

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Rating) traded up 10.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 60,851 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 50,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Excellon Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.44.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

