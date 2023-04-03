Express (NYSE:EXPR) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Express from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.
Express Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of EXPR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.78. 525,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,600. Express has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 million, a P/E ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.
Insider Buying and Selling at Express
In related news, Director Yehuda Shmidman bought 5,434,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $25,000,001.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,434,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,001.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Express
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Express during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Express during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Express by 13,293.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Express Company Profile
Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Express (EXPR)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.