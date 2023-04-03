Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Up to $18.36

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.36, but opened at $19.60. Expro Group shares last traded at $19.54, with a volume of 102,548 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expro Group from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Expro Group Trading Up 6.5 %

The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82.

Insider Transactions at Expro Group

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $350.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.00 million. Expro Group had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 3,546 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $70,955.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 232,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,657,647.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expro Group news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $70,955.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 232,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,657,647.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $151,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,895,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,282,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,278,111 shares of company stock valued at $153,529,560 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expro Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPRO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Expro Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expro Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Expro Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North and Latin America (NLA), Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

