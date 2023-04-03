FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) EVP Robert J. Robie Sells 2,457 Shares

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $416.06. 283,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.16. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $474.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $417.49 and its 200 day moving average is $420.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.84.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $816,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $654,000. Natixis increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Articles

