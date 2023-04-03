FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) EVP Robert J. Robie Sells 2,457 Shares

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDSGet Rating) EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $416.06. 283,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.16. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $474.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $417.49 and its 200 day moving average is $420.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.84.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $816,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $654,000. Natixis increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

