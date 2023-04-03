Fei USD 1-Day Volume Tops $1.80 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Fei USD token can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00003463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $410.46 million and $1.80 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007985 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00029544 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018219 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001462 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,903.08 or 1.00042992 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97235428 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $1,455,442.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.