Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.32.

FRRVY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ferrovial from €26.00 ($27.96) to €28.00 ($30.11) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group upgraded Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Ferrovial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Ferrovial stock opened at $29.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48. Ferrovial has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $29.96.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

