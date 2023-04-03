Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Price Target Cut to GBX 100 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 800 ($9.83) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FQVTF. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,000 ($12.29) to GBX 1,150 ($14.13) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 780 ($9.58) to GBX 640 ($7.86) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 990 ($12.16) to GBX 1,310 ($16.10) in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $994.29.

FQVTF stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $23.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.40.

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

