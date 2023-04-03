Fifth Third Bancorp Has $120.89 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 852,609 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38,452 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $120,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.06.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,226,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,470,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $400.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

