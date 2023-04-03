Fifth Third Bancorp Has $67.49 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,929,852 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,629 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $67,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2,448.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $178,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,594 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,075,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,404,445. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.20. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $161.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

