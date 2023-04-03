Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 266,180 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,786,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $229,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.75. 2,898,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,841,401. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.48. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

