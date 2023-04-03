Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 3,374 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.06% of Accenture worth $97,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.0% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,686,265.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,512.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,686,265.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $284.96. 944,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,645. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.84. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $345.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

