Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 9,032 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,032 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.40% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $107,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $224.86. The company had a trading volume of 178,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,595. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $253.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.49 and its 200 day moving average is $215.14.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.