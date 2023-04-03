Financial Survey: Rigetti Computing (RGTI) vs. The Competition

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) is one of 727 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Rigetti Computing to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Rigetti Computing has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigetti Computing’s peers have a beta of 0.05, indicating that their average share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -473.75% -45.25% -33.03% Rigetti Computing Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

43.3% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rigetti Computing and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 1 4 0 2.80 Rigetti Computing Competitors 115 592 891 15 2.50

Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus price target of $2.17, suggesting a potential upside of 221.37%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 68.95%. Given Rigetti Computing’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rigetti Computing and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $13.10 million -$23.17 million -1.05 Rigetti Computing Competitors $1.51 billion $4.04 million 23.84

Rigetti Computing’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing. Rigetti Computing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rigetti Computing peers beat Rigetti Computing on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

