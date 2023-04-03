Financial Survey: Rigetti Computing (RGTI) vs. The Competition

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) is one of 727 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Rigetti Computing to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.
Risk & Volatility
Rigetti Computing has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigetti Computing’s peers have a beta of 0.05, indicating that their average share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Rigetti Computing and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rigetti Computing
|-473.75%
|-45.25%
|-33.03%
|Rigetti Computing Competitors
|-48.76%
|-66.88%
|-1.61%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rigetti Computing and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Rigetti Computing
|0
|1
|4
|0
|2.80
|Rigetti Computing Competitors
|115
|592
|891
|15
|2.50
Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus price target of $2.17, suggesting a potential upside of 221.37%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 68.95%. Given Rigetti Computing’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than its peers.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Rigetti Computing and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rigetti Computing
|$13.10 million
|-$23.17 million
|-1.05
|Rigetti Computing Competitors
|$1.51 billion
|$4.04 million
|23.84
Rigetti Computing’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing. Rigetti Computing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Rigetti Computing peers beat Rigetti Computing on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
Rigetti Computing Company Profile
Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.
