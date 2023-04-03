FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 727,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $41.75. 313,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,967. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $48.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

