First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT) Trading Down 0.7%

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$16.37 and last traded at C$16.42. 301,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,228% from the average session volume of 22,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.53.

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.44.

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Asset Canadian Reit Income Fund (the Fund), formerly First Asset REIT Income Fund, is a Canada-based investment trust. The Fund’s investment objectives is to provide holders with the benefits of high monthly cash distributions together with the opportunity for capital appreciation through the active management of a diversified portfolio of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate corporations that are listed on Canadian stock exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.