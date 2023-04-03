First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 835,500 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the February 28th total of 903,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 693,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $48,055.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $5,044.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $48,055.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $5,044.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 29,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $276,774.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 620,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,029 shares of company stock worth $1,529,830 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Foundation by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,817,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,735,000 after acquiring an additional 691,494 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,629,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,872,000 after purchasing an additional 517,634 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 624,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 422,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Foundation by 621.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 353,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,133 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Stock Up 0.3 %

First Foundation stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 225,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,746. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $420.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.93 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.44%. Research analysts predict that First Foundation will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on FFWM shares. Piper Sandler downgraded First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

