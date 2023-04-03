First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) PT Lowered to $22.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Hawaiian from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.20.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $219.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.39 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert S. Harrison bought 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $507,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Hawaiian

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at $383,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 1,219.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 201,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 186,410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,141,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,896,000 after buying an additional 39,293 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at $5,254,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Articles

