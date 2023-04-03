First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Financial Review

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Dividends

First Internet Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. First Internet Bancorp pays out 6.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Internet Bancorp and Cathay General Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Internet Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00 Cathay General Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

First Internet Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 96.97%. Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.62%. Given First Internet Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Internet Bancorp is more favorable than Cathay General Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Internet Bancorp and Cathay General Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Internet Bancorp $113.92 million 1.29 $35.54 million $3.70 4.46 Cathay General Bancorp $908.09 million 2.73 $360.64 million $4.85 7.05

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Internet Bancorp. First Internet Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cathay General Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Internet Bancorp and Cathay General Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Internet Bancorp 19.95% 10.15% 0.87% Cathay General Bancorp 39.71% 14.80% 1.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.7% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats First Internet Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Internet Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing. The company was founded on September 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures. The company was founded on April 19, 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.