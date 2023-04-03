Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.56 and last traded at $19.01. 897,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,237,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.75 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $378,946.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,864.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Siemens AG bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $681,508,000. Siemens Pension Trust E V bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $323,254,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the second quarter worth $20,097,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Fluence Energy by 30.8% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,988,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,192,000 after purchasing an additional 938,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fluence Energy by 109.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 752,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

