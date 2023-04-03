Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FC. TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Franklin Covey from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Franklin Covey from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of FC stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $54.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.73 million, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

