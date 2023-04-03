Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) PT Raised to GBX 750

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPFGet Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 690 ($8.48) to GBX 750 ($9.21) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FNLPF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 830 ($10.20) to GBX 790 ($9.71) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 920 ($11.30) to GBX 800 ($9.83) in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.83) to GBX 1,100 ($13.52) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered Fresnillo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $850.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.83) to GBX 620 ($7.62) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $744.29.

FNLPF opened at $9.28 on Thursday. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienaga, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julian. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

