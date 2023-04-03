FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.44 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 2.5% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JPST traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.17. 2,349,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,156,383. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.