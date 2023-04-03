FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,705 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316,375 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305,304 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $325,088,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,227 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,523,000 after buying an additional 1,917,457 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.74. 3,047,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.32. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

