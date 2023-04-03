FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 637 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 1.2% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,726,000 after purchasing an additional 406,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,486,565,000 after acquiring an additional 96,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Tower by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,250,000 after acquiring an additional 91,188 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in American Tower by 1.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,635,000 after acquiring an additional 89,868 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in American Tower by 8.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,073,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,321,000 after acquiring an additional 408,300 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.00. 735,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.06.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.76.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

