FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 732 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of IR stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $57.92. 711,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $60.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average of $53.02.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,742 shares of company stock worth $3,036,794. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

