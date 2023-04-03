Fruits (FRTS) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week

Fruits (FRTS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Fruits has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $283,488.80 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fruits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fruits has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fruits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

