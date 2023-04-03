Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Short Interest Up 6.7% in March

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,200 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the February 28th total of 165,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genasys by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genasys by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genasys by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Genasys by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GNSS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,291. The firm has a market cap of $107.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.34. Genasys has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Genasys from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Genasys, Inc engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

