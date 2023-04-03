Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the February 28th total of 3,280,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.28. 834,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $124.85 and a one year high of $187.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.91.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,651,985,000 after buying an additional 258,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,211,000 after purchasing an additional 313,090 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,378,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,664,000 after purchasing an additional 205,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,943,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $510,693,000 after purchasing an additional 235,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,370,000 after purchasing an additional 56,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.