Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Shares Up 2.7%

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.76. 60,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 54,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Globex Mining Enterprises Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$42.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 119.76 and a current ratio of 117.93.

Globex Mining Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 204 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, vanadium, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, lithium, cobalt, scandium, and antimony, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potassic feldspar, pyrophyllite, kaolin, talc, and magnesite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globex Mining Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globex Mining Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.