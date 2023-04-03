GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Short Interest Down 8.5% in March

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the February 28th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 240,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $52,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $52,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $594,064.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $938,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,218 shares of company stock worth $736,983 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of GMS by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of GMS by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

GMS Trading Down 0.6 %

GMS traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.57. The company had a trading volume of 193,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,664. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.35. GMS has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $62.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.01). GMS had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GMS will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Loop Capital downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

