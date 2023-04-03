Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) is Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cassia Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,066 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 11.3% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $13,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSST. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,862 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GSST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.94. The company had a trading volume of 22,098 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

