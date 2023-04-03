Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.62

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.62 and last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 384179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

