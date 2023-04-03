Greenleaf Trust Has $10.08 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 27,666 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.12.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $101.17. 2,125,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122,906. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.91 and a 200 day moving average of $104.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

