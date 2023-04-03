Greenleaf Trust Has $14.27 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,911,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,059,327. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $122.92. The company has a market cap of $85.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average of $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

